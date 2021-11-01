Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post $225.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.60 million to $230.14 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $188.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $888.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $895.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $926.65 million, with estimates ranging from $895.10 million to $971.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $37.90 on Monday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $38.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,911,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 105,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 434.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 62,759 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 362,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

