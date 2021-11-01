Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightcove presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.86 million, a PE ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.76. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

