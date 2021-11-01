Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

LTRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $288.08 million, a PE ratio of -69.28 and a beta of 1.99. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

