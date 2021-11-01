Zacks Investment Research Lowers Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Get Movado Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Movado Group stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.