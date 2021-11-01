Zacks Investment Research Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

OPI stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 57.1% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.