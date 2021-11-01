Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Hold

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,718. The company has a market cap of $520.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 in the last ninety days. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

