Zacks Investment Research Upgrades South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Buy

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $467.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.60.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.