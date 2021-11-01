Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 190,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,391,170 shares.The stock last traded at $100.99 and had previously closed at $101.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $5,696,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

