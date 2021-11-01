Zero Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $16,279.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00273712 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00105789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00138081 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,659,701 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

