ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Up 69.6% in October

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the September 30th total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ZZHGF opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

