ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Up 69.6% in October

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the September 30th total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ZZHGF opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $6.70.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.