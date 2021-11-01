Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.00 and last traded at $100.34. 51,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,539,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.63.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
