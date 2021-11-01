Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.00 and last traded at $100.34. 51,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,539,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,914 in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

