ZIX (ZIXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect ZIX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZIXI stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $482.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

