Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $213.38. 41,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $216.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

