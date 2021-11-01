Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 91,294 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,943,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $216.20 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $216.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.33 and its 200-day moving average is $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

