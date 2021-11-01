ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $206 million-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.30 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.520 EPS.

ZI traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,344. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 317.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.82.

In other news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 2,083,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $114,096,536.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,834,103.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,770,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,245,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.