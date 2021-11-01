Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $318.86 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $319.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,329 shares of company stock worth $100,966,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

