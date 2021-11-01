Zymergen (ZY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Zymergen to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, analysts expect Zymergen to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zymergen stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zymergen stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.
Zymergen Company Profile
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
