Zymergen (ZY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Zymergen to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, analysts expect Zymergen to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zymergen stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. HSBC cut shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zymergen stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

