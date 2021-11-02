$0.04 EPS Expected for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,208. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.