$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Identiv reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%.

INVE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,279. Identiv has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $424.14 million, a P/E ratio of -487.25 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Identiv by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

