-$0.09 EPS Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 3,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,548. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $316.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

