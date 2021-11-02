$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Franklin Covey also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FC shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. 54,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,565. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.12 million, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $5,166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

