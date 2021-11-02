-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:HEPA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 499,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,703,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 521,734 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 386,163 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

