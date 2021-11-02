-$0.19 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at $86,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQNS opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $173.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

