-$0.22 EPS Expected for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAIL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 241,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.47. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

