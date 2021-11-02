-$0.26 EPS Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of KZR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 363,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,929. The firm has a market cap of $387.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 771,213 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $4,472,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.