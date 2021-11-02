-$0.26 EPS Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIDS. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $70.39. 134,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,606. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.69.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $647,017. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

