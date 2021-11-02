$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

