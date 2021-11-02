$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,461.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 540.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.