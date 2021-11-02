-$0.51 EPS Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Shift Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million.

SFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

NASDAQ SFT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 64,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 87.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.