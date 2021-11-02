-$0.65 EPS Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of DMTK traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.04. 743,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,281. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $859.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.88. DermTech has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in DermTech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 36.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

