$0.67 EPS Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.67. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,763. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

