-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $1.99. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million.

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27,804.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.