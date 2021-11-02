$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

CSV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.