-$0.85 EPS Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,516.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.13.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.