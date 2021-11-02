-$0.85 EPS Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,516.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:SMG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.13.
About The Scotts Miracle-Gro
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
