$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortinet.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.43.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,813 shares of company stock worth $15,985,834. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.90. 32,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,293. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $109.27 and a fifty-two week high of $345.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.09.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

