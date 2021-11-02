$1.08 EPS Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.12. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $44.78. 31,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,914. The firm has a market cap of $798.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.