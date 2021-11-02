$1.30 EPS Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.24. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.95. 32,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

