$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 556,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,679. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

