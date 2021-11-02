$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.69. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of FBC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.07. 7,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 73,492 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

