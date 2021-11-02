-$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce ($1.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.78). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($5.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

RLMD stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 4,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,065. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

