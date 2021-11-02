100,000 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Acquired by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXRA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000.

Shares of RXRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

