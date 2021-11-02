1,011,552 Shares in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Acquired by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,011,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,000. Mallard Acquisition comprises 2.6% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mallard Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mallard Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,042,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mallard Acquisition alerts:

MACU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mallard Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallard Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.