$102.61 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report sales of $102.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.43 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $96.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $404.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.90 million to $433.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $428.01 million, with estimates ranging from $379.90 million to $455.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.64 million.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.