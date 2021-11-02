10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,376,282. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

