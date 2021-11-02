$12.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report sales of $12.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.78 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $49.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.33 billion to $49.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $61.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,360,948. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

