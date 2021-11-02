$121.94 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce $121.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.10 million and the highest is $124.29 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $482.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $484.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $528.55 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $548.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NDLS traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $527.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1,229.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

