$130.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $130.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $133.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $520.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $527.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $518.77 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $537.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 44.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,706 shares of company stock worth $400,429. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. 458,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

