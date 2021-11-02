140 Shares in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fiverr International by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR opened at $173.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -157.59 and a beta of 1.89. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.70.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

