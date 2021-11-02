150,000 Shares in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Purchased by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000. GH Research accounts for 1.3% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,489,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,173,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 344,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,248. GH Research PLC has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

