1Life Healthcare (ONEM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 1Life Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1Life Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of 1Life Healthcare worth $38,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

